Florida Strawberry Festival, Bike Week: 5 things to do this weekend

The weather this weekend is looking beautiful – so why not get out and do something fun?

Grab your friends and family and do one (or more!) of these fun activities:

BIKE WEEK

Rev up your engines and head out to Daytona Beach for 81st annual Bike Week! housands of motorcycle enthusiasts will be out and about with the event officially kicking off on Friday, March 4, and going until Sunday, March 13.

You can find more information HERE.

CENTRAL FLORIDA FAIR

The Central Florida Fair is back for its 110th year!

Rides, fried desserts, games, livestock – everything that makes a great weekend in Orlando! The fair runs through Sunday, March 13. You can find tickets and information on the event website.

FLORIDA STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL

The Florida Strawberry Festival is officially back.

As always, you'll find plenty of strawberry shortcakes and rides at the popular Plant City event. This year, you can attend concerts as well. Last year, the organizers canceled the headline entertainment due to the pandemic. This year's big acts include Nelly, the Beach Boys, Boyz 2 Men, Jake Owen and Sam Hunt – that's just a few of them.

EPCOT INTERNATIONAL FLOWER & GARDEN FESTIVAL

What could get you in the mood for spring better than an entire theme park of beautiful gardens, delicious food and live outdoor entertainment?

EPCOT's International Flower & Garden Festival is the "perfect celebration of nature, discovery, international flair … and a little Disney magic!" according to Disney Parks Blog.

The springtime event kicked off this week and runs through July 4! You can find more information HERE.

MARDI GRAS AT UNIVERSAL ORLANDO

Let the good times roll!

Universal Orlando's Mardi Gras celebration is in full swing with star-studded live concerts, the Mardi Gras parade and savory cuisine featuring iconic New Orleans fare and unique international flavors. On Saturday, LL Cool J will perform following by Marshmello on Sunday!

Get tickets here. You can check out FOX 35's complete guide the event now.

