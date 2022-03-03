2022 Florida Strawberry Festival kicks off to celebrate the berry and its farmers

The Florida Strawberry Festival is officially back.

As always, you'll find plenty of strawberry shortcakes and rides. This year, you can attend concerts as well. Last year, the organizers canceled the headline entertainment due to the pandemic.

This year's big acts include Nelly, the Beach Boys, Boyz 2 Men, Jake Owen and Sam Hunt – that's just a few of them.

The lineup is as follows:

March 3, 2022

Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra @ 10:30 am

The Oak Ridge Boys @ 3:30 pm

Lady A @ 7:30 pm

March 4, 2022

The Beach Boys @ 3:30 pm

Boyz II Men @ 7:30 pm

March 5, 2022

Home Free @ 3:30 pm

Lauren Daigle @ 7:30 pm

March 6, 2022

Chicks with Hits featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis, and Suzy Bogguss @ 3:30 pm

Sammy Hagar & The Circle @ 7:30 pm

March 7, 2022

John Anderson @ 3:30 pm

Kenzie Wheeler @ 7:30 pm

March 8, 2022

Ricky Nelson Remembered Starring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson @ 3:30 pm

Zach Williams @ 7:30 pm

March 9, 2022

Lee Greenwood @ 3:30 pm

Jake Owen @ 7:30 pm

March 10, 2022

The Lettermen @ 10:30 am

The Drifters, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters & The Platters @ 3:30 pm

TESLA @ 7:30 pm

March 11, 2022

Gene Watson @ 3:30 pm

Cole Swindell @ 7:30 pm

March 12, 2022

Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots @ 3:30 pm

Nelly @ 7:30 pm

March 13, 2022

The Bellamy Brothers @ 3:30 pm

Sam Hunt @ 7:30 pm

The 11-day event brings in tens of thousands of people. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children between ages 6 and 12. Concert tickets will cost between $20 and $55. The festival goes on through March 13.

LINK: For more information on the festival, visit flstrawberryfestival.com.