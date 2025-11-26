FSU's Ethan Pritchard attorney claims apartment owners, managers were 'negligent' on safety

The Brief Florida State linebacker Ethan Pritchard was shot in Havana after driving his aunt home after a game in August. Pritchard is now suing both apartment complexes where the shooting took place and the apartment mangers. Pritchard's complaint alleges that the apartment owners and managers knew about the "lengthy history of criminal activity" at or near the apartments.



Florida State freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard is suing two Havana apartment complexes after he survived a shooting there in August.

What we know:

Ethan Pritchard filed a lawsuit in Gadsen County against two apartment complexes and their property managers in Havana after he suffered severe injuries from a shooting on August 31.

Havana is about a half-hour northwest of Tallahassee and FSU's campus.

The lawsuit alleges that both Havana Heights Apartments and Riverside Apartments are aware of their lengthy history of criminal activity on and in the vicinity of the premises. The complaint said that the complex's owners knew or should have known that there's a tendency for criminal conduct by third-parties that could expose residents, guests or the public to danger, a Nov. 20 press release said.

The backstory:

Authorities said Pritchard was ambushed outside the Riverside Apartment Complex in Havana on Aug. 31, while driving his aunt home after the Seminoles' upset win over Alabama. He was hit in the back of the head by gunfire.

Florida State University linebacker Ethan Pritchard returns home to Sanford.

Pritchard was driving his aunt home, driving past Havana Heights and Riverside Apartments, when an unknown number of assailants shot at his car.

Pritchard underwent emergency surgery, followed by extensive physical therapy. Pritchard's aunt and niece had minor injuries. He was released from a rehabilitation center on Nov. 13.

Who is Ethan Pritchard?

Pritchard, a 6-foot-2, 224-pound freshman from Sanford, was recruited to Florida State for his energy and passion on the field. He did not play in FSU’s season-opening win over Alabama on Aug. 30, just one day before the shooting.

Pritchard is a former defensive player from Seminole High School in Sanford.

His rise as a promising young athlete has been interrupted by what officials describe as a "senseless act" of violence.

Who is Pritchard filing a lawsuit against?

An amended complaint was filed in Nov. 10 against Riverside Apartments LPP – who owns the Section 8 complex Riverside Apartments – and Community Havana LLC – which owns the Section 8 complex Havana Heights Apartments.

Pritchard was driving past these two apartments when he was shot, authorities said.

Daniel McMillan – who manages Riverside Apartments – and Republic First Management Inc. – who is the property manager for Havana Heights Apartments – are also named in the lawsuit.

Who shot Ethan Prichard?

Investigators believe the shooting was a case of mistaken identity, but they have not released details about why Pritchard was targeted or whether additional suspects may be involved. Three men and one teen were arrested in connection to the shooting.

Jayden Bodison, 22, of Woodville, Caron Miller, 18, of Havana, a 16-year-old boy from Havana were charged with three counts of attempted murder, and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle. Germany Atkins, 23, of Havana, was arrested on a violation of probation charge.

The lawsuit said Germany Atkins, who lived at Riverside Apartments, was arrested for gun and narcotics possession in

2022 and 2023. He trafficked narcotics in and around the premises and caused multiple disturbances on Riverside's premises. The complaint said both Riverside Apartments LLP and McMillan allowed Atkins to remain living there and failed to evict him.

Ethan Pritchard argues landlord negligence

Dig deeper:

The lawsuit raised three counts of negligence against Riverside Apartments LLP, Daniel McMillan, Community Havana LLC and Republic First Management Inc.

The counts alleged that the criminal attack and shooting were reasonably foreseeable. The complaint also said the apartment failed to provide security for its residents and have or maintain surveillance cameras in working condition. The claim also alleged that duty as a landlord includes taking precautions to protect residents, invitees and members of the public.

The lawsuit alleges that the defendants knew the apartments had a long history of prior violent crimes occurring at the premises or in the vicinity. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Section 8 landlords are required to conduct criminal background checks.