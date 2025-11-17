FSU's Ethan Pritchard returns home to Sanford

The Brief Florida State linebacker Ethan Pritchard returned home to Sanford this weekend, receiving a warm welcome from the community. Pritchard, who was released from a rehabilitation center on Thursday, was shot in the back of the head in August. Pritchard also reunited with his Florida State teammates in Tallahassee on Saturday.



Florida State University Ethan Pritchard received a warm welcome when he returned home to Sanford this weekend.

Members of the community lined the streets, holding signs and banners to welcome him home.

Pritchard, a graduate of Seminole High School, was shot in the back of the head outside an apartment complex near Tallahassee on Aug. 31while taking his aunt and a child home. Investigators said Pritchard didn’t do "anything wrong" and was a victim of mistaken identity.

Four people were arrested in September in connection to the shooting.

Pritchard, who was released from a rehabilitation center on Thursday, said all the support from the community is helping with his recovery.

"You can do anything you put your mind to," Pritchard said. "So don’t let nobody ever, I mean ever tell you you can’t do nothing. And always stay prayed up."

Pritchard also reunited with his Florida State teammates in Tallahassee on Saturday.