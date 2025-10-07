Florida smoke shop worker arrested after allegedly kidnapping, beating teens accused of robbing store

The Brief Smoke shop worker Joel Manuel Orozco-Baquero, 21, has been arrested in Orange County. Orozco-Baquero allegedly helped to kidnap and beat three teens accused of robbing the store. Orozco-Baquero is facing charges including aggravated battery with a firearm and kidnapping.



A 23-year-old Florida smoke shop worker has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped and beat several teens who are accused of previously burglarizing the store.

3 teens allegedly kidnapped, beaten in Orange County

What we know:

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) responded to references of a kidnapping on the night of Jan. 16 at an Orlando home.

Officials said the complainant's son's friend, a 15-year-old boy, had been forcibly taken into a white, four-door sedan. The complainant believed the boy had been taken to Smoke Break Productions, which is located at 9810 East Colonial Drive.

When deputies arrived at the store, they said multiple people fled the scene.

According to an arrest affidavit, the 15-year-old boy was found and taken to the hospital where he was treated for a large laceration to his head caused by being struck with the butt of a firearm. The boy said he had his life threatened multiple times. Two other boys were also allegedly kidnapped and beaten.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

When authorities searched the store, they said they found multiple concealed firearms, as well as multiple bags of suspected illegal drugs.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Orozco-Baquero was identified as one of the kidnappers by one of the teens through a photo lineup.

Joel Manuel Orozco-Baquero (Credit: Orange County Jail)

Orozco-Baquero was arrested and taken to the Orange County Jail. He is facing charges including aggravated battery with a firearm and kidnapping.

Dig deeper:

Detectives learned that prior to the incident, three juveniles allegedly burglarized the smoke shop by breaking the front door and stealing several items.

Officials believe the burglary was the motive for the alleged kidnapping and beating.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear if any other suspects involved in the alleged kidnapping and beating have yet been arrested.