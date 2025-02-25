Florida sheriff's message to scam suspect: 'I hope and pray there's a special place in hell for you'

The Brief A New York woman was arrested for posing as a Publishers Clearing House employee to scam an elderly Volusia County woman out of $30,000, authorities said. Authorities believe she was part of a larger operation and continue investigating other suspects. PCH officials and law enforcement warn the public that real sweepstakes never require upfront payments.



Publishers Clearing House (PCH) is taking a stand against scammers posing as its employees to target vulnerable individuals.

‘A special place in hell for you’

What we know:

One of the latest victims of an alleged Publishers Clearing House scam, an 85-year-old woman from Volusia County, was tricked into believing she had won a million-dollar prize but had to pay taxes upfront.

Authorities say Shania Baptiste, a New York resident, posed as a PCH representative and scammed the woman out of $30,000. Baptiste was arrested and extradited to Florida, where she now faces charges.

What we don't know:

Investigators believe Baptiste was not acting alone, identifying at least two other individuals who may have been involved in the scheme. Authorities have not disclosed whether additional arrests are expected or if the stolen money has been recovered. It is also unclear how many other victims may have been targeted by this particular scam operation.

What they're saying:

Chris Irving, PCH’s VP of Consumer Legal Affairs, condemned the scam, saying, "We're disgusted by these reports… It causes us great, great concern."

Sheriff Mike Chitwood, who personally met Baptiste at the airport upon her extradition, told her, "Shania, I am Sheriff Chitwood, and I want to let you know that we protect our seniors in this community. That's why you're here."

He later added, "I hope and pray there's a special place in hell for you and Nielson Brooks for what you did to an 85-year-old woman and stealing her life's savings. And I hope you enjoy your stay here. Welcome to Florida!"

The backstory:

PCH scams have been happening for years, with fraudsters preying on unsuspecting victims by falsely claiming they have won sweepstakes prizes. Unlike the real PCH, which surprises winners in person and never asks for money, scammers use phone calls and messages to demand payment under the guise of covering taxes or fees. PCH officials say they are disgusted by these scams and have been working closely with law enforcement to combat them.

Big picture view:

This case highlights the ongoing battle against financial fraud targeting the elderly. Scammers often impersonate trusted organizations to exploit victims, and authorities are working to increase awareness and enforcement efforts.

PCH is urging the public to remain vigilant and remember that they never ask for money upfront. Law enforcement officials are committed to bringing perpetrators to justice and protecting vulnerable residents from similar schemes.

