6-year-old boy struck by SUV in Orange County, troopers say

A 6-year-old boy was critically injured Wednesday after he was hit by a car in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Reams Road near Legado Drive.

According to FHP, the child was walking on the road and walked into the direct path of a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe that was traveling south, according to troopers.

The driver, a 21-year-old woman, was unable to avoid the boy, and the front of the SUV hit the child, an FHP report said. The driver remained at the scene.

The boy was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, according to FHP.