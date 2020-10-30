Florida Senators push to keep Daylight Saving Time year-round

article

Many Americans are getting ready to 'fall back' on Sunday because of Daylight Saving Time. While the extra hour of sleep sounds great to most people, Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott want to remind you of their proposals to end the practice of clock changing.

Back in September, Rubio and Scott introduced legislation that would keep the U.S. on Daylight Saving Time through Nov. 7, 2021. If enacted, the bill would have prevented the United States from “falling back” to Standard Time this Sunday.

They said that by not "falling back," Americans will not have to change their clocks in March 2021, when it is typically time to "spring forward."

MORE NEWS: What a treat! Comfortable weather in store for Central Florida on Halloween

Rubio and Scott introduced the bill in an effort to provide one year of stability for families who are already dealing with enough change with virtual learning, work from home, and other disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As families across the nation prepare for yet another disruption to their daily routines this weekend, I want to remind Americans that we have another option — to stay on Daylight Saving Time,” Rubio said. “More daylight in the after school hours is critical to helping families and children endure this challenging school year. Studies have shown many benefits of a year-round Daylight Saving Time, and 7 in 10 Americans don’t want to change their clocks. I urge my colleagues to work with me to make this Sunday the last time our country ‘falls back’.”

Advertisement

“After months of uncertainty and staying indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic, all of us could use a little more consistency and sunshine,” Scott said. “I was proud to join Senator Rubio to introduce legislation that would keep Daylight Saving Time year-round, and I hope our colleagues join us to pass this common-sense bill.”

MORE NEWS: Full moon to shine on Halloween for the first time since 1944

Previously, Senator Rubio reintroduced the 'Sunshine Protection Act,' which would make Daylight Saving Time permanent across the country. This reportedly reflects the Florida legislature's 2018 enactment of year-round DST. However, the change will not apply until there is a change in the federal statue.

Rubio and Scott also listed the following as benefits to year-round Daylight Saving Time:

Reduces car crashes and accidents involving pedestrians

Reduces risk for cardiac issues, stroke, and seasonal depression

Reduces the number of robberies by 27 percent

Benefits the economy

Reduces childhood obesity and increases physical fitness

Benefits the agricultural economy

Reduces energy usage

Eleven other states — Delaware, Louisiana, Maine, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, Arkansas, Alabama, and Wyoming — have passed similar laws.