Naked man found in backyard as woman breastfed infant, police say

A Seminole County woman says she is too frightened to return home after finding a naked man in her backyard while she was breastfeeding her baby.

What we know:

Authorities in Seminole County arrested a man identified as 40-year-old Robin Carr after a woman reported finding him naked in her backyard while she was breastfeeding her baby.

The woman, Amanda Luckhart, said the man was inappropriately touching himself when she spotted him. Her boyfriend, Quinton Hare, chased Carr through a wooded area, and police found the two men fighting in the middle of the road. Hare suffered a broken hand during the struggle.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information on why Carr was at the property or if he has a prior criminal history. It’s also unclear whether additional charges could be filed in the case.

What they're saying:

Amanda Luckhart told FOX 35 she was feeding her child on Friday when she looked up and saw the man, identified by police as Carr, standing outside and inappropriately touching himself.

"He had no shirt, no pants — watching me feed my baby," Lockhart said. "As a mother, I need to know what’s out there, because it’s my job to protect my son."

Luckhart and her family are temporarily staying in Palm Coast for safety.

"I couldn’t even sleep last night. I had to watch my son all night," she added.

What's next:

Police arrested Carr, who remains in the Seminole County Jail on $15,000 bond.

