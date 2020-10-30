What a treat! Comfortable weather in store for Central Florida on Halloween

Well, Halloween weekend has arrived and so has some fabulous weather!

A cold front will push through the viewing area on Friday and cooler temps will result. Widespread 70s in all locations, Northerly breezes and plentiful sunshine.

After Thursday's record hot highs in some Central Florida locations, you'll definitely be pleased with the changes today!

Tonight, lows will fall into the 50s and 60s, skies remain mostly clear with a big bright blue full moon in the sky.

The forecast for Halloween festivities on Saturday evening has changed just slightly.

While the temps will be just right and humidity low, breezy Northeast winds developing could throw a few light coastal showers closer to the beachfront communities. Rain chances will be at 20% or less so, ultimately it won't be a big deal. The interior counties West of I-95 should stay dry.

The FOX 35 WEATHER TEAM'S "HALLO-WEEN-O-METER" is showing rather comfy conditions Saturday evening.

Lower dew points will help scour out a lot of the humidity making things feel pretty good. If you have a big, bulky costume, the sweat factor will be low and any fancy face paint artwork won't melt on you this year! Enjoy it all and remember to practice social distancing when out and about.

