Full moon to shine on Halloween for the first time since 1944

Halloween night will feel extra spooky this year as a rare lunar event is set to light up the night sky — and it only happens “once in a blue moon.”

A full moon will appear on Oct. 31, 2020, Farmers’ Almanac said. Such an event occurring on Halloween only happens every 18 to 19 years, so it will be an extra-special spectacle, according to the periodical.

"In 2001, ghosts and goblins in Central and Pacific time zones trick-or-treated by the light of a full Moon, but a Halloween full Moon hadn’t appeared for everyone in all time zones since 1944!" the Farmers' Almanac said.

It will also be the second full moon of the month, and therefore, is called a “blue moon.” It won’t appear blue in color, though. This name is given to the second full moon to appear in a calendar month, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

The first full moon, called the “harvest moon,” appeared on Oct. 1.

To add to the rarity of Halloween night, a blue moon only happens every two and a half to three years, according to Farmers’ Almanac. It will reach peak illumination at 10:51 a.m. ET on Halloween morning, but will appear full that night too, the periodical added.

After 2020, we will next see a 100%-illuminated Halloween full moon in the years 2039, 2058, 2077 and 2096, the Farmer’s Almanac said.

The next full moon in 2020 after Halloween will be November’s “full beaver moon.”

