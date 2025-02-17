Florida State Sen. Geraldine Thompson to be honored with Feb. 28 service

The Brief Geraldine Thompson’s "homegoing" service will be held Feb. 28 in Orlando, with a public viewing on Feb. 27. The longtime lawmaker and civil-rights leader passed away at 76 due to complications from knee surgery. Her legacy includes decades of advocacy for education, voting rights, and social justice.



A "homegoing" service will be held at the end of the month for longtime Florida state lawmaker and civil-rights leader Geraldine Thompson, who died last week at age 76.

Loss of a significant figure in Florida politics

What we know:

A "homegoing" service for Geraldine Thompson, a longtime Florida lawmaker and civil-rights leader, will take place on Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. at Majestic Life Church in Orlando. A public viewing will be held at the same location from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 27. Thompson passed away last week at the age of 76 due to complications from knee surgery, according to her family.

JACKSONVILLE, FL- SEPTEMBER 22: Florida State Senator Geraldine Thompson poses for a portrait at James Weldon Johnson Park on Friday, September 22, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images) Expand

What we don't know:

Further details about the medical complications leading to Thompson’s passing have not been disclosed.

The backstory:

Sen. Thompson was born in New Orleans, Louisiana and grew up in Perrine, Florida, according to her state bio. She has received dozens of awards throughout her career.

She graduated from the University of Miami in 1970 and earned her Master's degree from Florida State University. She was a teacher in Orange County Public Schools for 6 years, and joined Valencia Community College as an administrator for more than 20 years.

Thompson had a long career in Florida politics and civil rights advocacy. She was first elected to the Florida House in 2006, serving until 2012, before transitioning to the Senate from 2012 to 2016. She later returned to the House from 2018 to 2022 and was most recently re-elected to the Senate in 2022, representing Orange County’s District 15. Over the years, she was a vocal advocate for voting rights, education, and social justice.

Big picture view:

Thompson’s passing marks the loss of a significant figure in Florida politics, particularly within the Democratic Party and civil rights circles. Her decades of service focused on expanding access to education, preserving Black history, and advocating for underserved communities. Her legacy leaves an impact on both state legislation and grassroots activism.

What they're saying:

"Senator Geraldine Thompson was so much more than a dedicated public servant and visionary leader. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose love, wisdom, and compassion shaped their lives and the lives of so many in their community and across the state," her family said in a statement.

State leaders and community members have honored Thompson’s contributions.

"She was a fierce advocate for justice and equality, and her leadership will be deeply missed," said Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried. Orange County officials also acknowledged her work, stating, "Senator Thompson’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations."

State Rep. Anna Eskamani remembered her as a "powerful and brave advocate for our community. She was a trailblazer, history maker, & impactful voice for justice."

Congressman Maxwell Frost remembered Thompson as "a force — a trailblazer, a historian, a fierce advocate, and a devoted mother and grandmother who worked every day to uplift all Floridians, ensuring that no one was left behind."

"For nearly 20 years in the Florida Legislature, she broke barriers and created opportunities, especially for Black and Brown communities and those too often overlooked. She paved the way for many, including myself, to step up and serve our communities."

What's next:

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would set a special election date to fill Sen. Geraldine Thompson’s seat after she is "put to rest" and will be "as soon as possible."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: