Florida seaplane crashes into lake; pilot and co-pilot safe

Seaplane crashes near Bear Island

A small seaplane crashed into Crescent Lake near Bear Island on Tuesday morning, but both the pilot and co-pilot were safely recovered without injury, officials said.

What we know:

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:15 a.m. from a resident who witnessed the plane flip in the water. A nearby resident used a boat to reach the scene and assisted the occupants as rescue crews responded.

The two-seater, fixed-wing single-engine seaplane had reportedly departed from the Flagler County airport as part of a training flight operated by an aviation school, officials said.

What happened?

What we don't know:

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and will lead the investigation with assistance from the Florida Highway Patrol. No further information was immediately available.

