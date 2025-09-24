Florida school official faces state review over Charlie Kirk social media post

The Brief Tina Certain will appear before the state Board of Education in November for comments about Charlie Kirk. State officials called her remarks inappropriate, while Certain defended her stance on condemning violence. The case highlights tensions over ethics, free speech, and oversight of elected school board members.



Alachua County School Board Vice Chair Tina Certain has been summoned to appear before the state Board of Education in November after posting critical comments about conservative media personality Charlie Kirk on social media.

What we know:

Alachua County School Board Vice Chair Tina Certain has been summoned to appear before the Florida state Board of Education in November following critical social media comments about conservative media personality Charlie Kirk.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

State officials called her remarks inappropriate for an elected school board member and said they will review the situation to determine any action.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what specific disciplinary actions, if any, the state board may take against Certain. The outcome of her appearance in November and whether it could affect her position on the school board remains unknown.

The backstory:

Certain’s post prompted scrutiny amid heightened attention on ethical standards for educators and elected officials. Florida’s Board of Education recently issued guidance warning educators about public comments, particularly those celebrating deaths.

At least six Central Florida educators have been investigated, and a teacher in Clay County had their license revoked following similar incidents.

What they're saying:

State education officials said Certain’s remarks went too far, calling them inappropriate for an elected school board member.

"I quite frankly am of the opinion that somebody that would write that and post that on Facebook doesn’t belong on a state board or of any district in the state," said Florida Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas.

Certain told FOX 35 News that her post may have been poorly worded but defended her stance, saying, "We should be able to condemn violence without rewriting history or silencing critics of his rhetoric."

The state has issued guidance warning educators about the ethical and professional standards expected in public posts, particularly regarding celebratory comments about deaths.

Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association (FEA), said he doesn't represent school board members but believes the Board of Education may be overstepping in Certain's case.

"We do not condone violence or the celebrating of death. What we're saying is — first of all, if an educator says something that's inappropriate, there is a fair process that must be followed," explained Spar. "Voters vote them out. But it's not the governor's appointed henchman's responsibility to chastise, to try to discipline or to remove school board members."

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS