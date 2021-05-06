Florida restaurant offers Dogecoins to people who interview for job

article

Sus Hi Eatstation, a sushi restaurant that serves customizable orders at several locations in Orlando, Tampa, and Gainesville, is hiring and offering incentives to those interested.

The Florida chain said that they are offering 25 Dogecoins to anyone who shows up to an interview. Then, if you are hired, you will receive a $100 sign-on bonus. Those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine will receive an extra $25.

Other employee benefits at Sus Hi Eatstation include quarterly retreats, free employee meals, a free uniform, employee discounts, and career growth opportunities.

Sus Hi Eatstation has locations at:

UCF Dojo: 4498 N Alafaya Trail #324 Orlando, FL 32826

Altamonte Springs Dojo: 380 S State Rd 434 #1004 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Lake Nona Dojo: 9680 Narcoossee Rd #102 Orlando, FL 32827

Millenia Dojo: 4693 Gardens Park Blvd #105

Chickasaw Dojo: 417 S Chickasaw Trail Orlando FL, 32825

East Colonial: 1830 E Colonial dr Orlando FL, 32803

Tampa Dojo: 2309 East Fowler Ave Tampa, FL 33612

Gainesville UF Dojo: 1404 W University Ave #20 Gainesville, FL 32603

Gainesville Bulter Dojo: 3524 SW Archer Rd #140 Gainesville, FL 32608

