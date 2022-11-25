Florida residents should shop local this weekend: Here's why

Local stores and boutiques in Central Florida are getting ready for Small Business Saturday.

Identical twins Megan Gingerich and Cedar Jayson co-own the Paper Goat Post in Baldwin Park and are ready to offer Small Business Saturday deals.

"There are faces and real people living and breathing it every day, so we love to connect with our community and customers through what we bring to you guys," said Gingerich.

After a tough year for many businesses with high inflation, the sisters reminded shoppers that many local shop owners are doing their best.

"Supply chain, pricing, it definitely hits home, especially in the small business life," said Jayson. "As you shop remember if the prices are a little higher than you’re used to, know that it’s coming from a small business from our home to yours," added Gingerich.

A new survey released by Bankrate.com found that 59% of holiday shoppers are likely to hit stores on Small Business Saturday, while 56% plan on making purchases on Black Friday.

Over at Tuni, a Winter Park boutique, they're also looking forward to Small Business Saturday and encouraging the community to support local stores.

"We think it’s so important to remind people to shop small. It’s so easy to click on something or run to a big store. But, when you come to a small store, we know your name," said Paige Blackwelder, the co-owner of Tuni. "We think that personal connection is so important."

