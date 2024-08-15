Florida residents may hear sonic booms during Falcon 9 rocket launch on Thursday
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Some Florida residents may hear sonic booms following the liftoff of a Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday morning, according to SpaceX.
The agency plans to launch the Maxar 2 mission into orbit from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) in Cape Canaveral, with a 60-minute window opening at 9 a.m.
Eight minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9’s first stage is expected to land at SpaceX’s Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
SpaceX said there is a possibility that residents of the following counties could hear one or more sonic booms, but the sound will depend on weather and other factors:
- Brevard
- Orange
- Osceola
- Indian River
- Seminole
- Volusia
- Polk
- St. Lucie
- Okeechobee
What is a sonic boom?
A sonic boom happens when something travels through the air faster than the speed of sound – about 750 mph – resulting in a loud boom similar to an explosion or thunder, according to NASA and U.S. Air Force.
NASA said the sound energy of a sonic boom is around 110 decibels.