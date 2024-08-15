SpaceX set to launch Maxar 2 mission into orbit from Florida on Thursday; sonic booms possible

Stream rocket launch here:

SpaceX is gearing up for the launch of the Maxar 2 mission on Thursday morning from Florida.

A Falcon 9 rocket will launch the mission from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, with a 60-minute window opening at 9 a.m.

In case of any delays, a backup launch opportunity is available on Friday, with a three-hour window starting at 9 a.m.

The Maxar 2 mission is the second of three missions with Maxar to deliver their six WorldView Legion satellites to orbit. Earlier this year, the first two WorldView Legion satellites were successfully launched into orbit by a Falcon 9 rocket from California.

This mission marks the 16th flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster being used, which has previously supported a variety of missions, including CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, and eight Starlink missions. After stage separation, the booster is expected to land at Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Sonic booms may be heard

Eight minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9’s first stage is expected to land at SpaceX’s Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Residents of Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Indian River, Seminole, Volusia, Polk, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee counties might hear sonic booms, but the sound will depend on weather and other factors, SpaceX said.