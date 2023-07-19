Florida resident alarmed by strange car noises, finds alligator

A Florida resident heard a strange noise coming out from underneath their car. To her surprise, it was an alligator.

"The citizen took one look and noped right out of there," the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

Thankfully, two deputies were there to save the day. They arrived and were able to remove the small gator, officials said.

The alligator was then delivered to a safe location.

"Alligators are everywhere in Florida and it’s not uncommon to find one in your yard, pool, or driveway as they travel from one lake to another," officials said.

Photo: Pinellas County Sheriffs Office

If you come across a gator, don't try to catch, harass or shoo it away. Most of the time the animal will leave on its own, but if there's a safety issue, contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Comission.