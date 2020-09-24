Florida reports over 2,500 coronavirus cases, 177 more deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported another 2,541 coronavirus cases. This brings the statewide total to 693,040.

The death toll stands at 13,795 after adding another 177 Florida residents have died.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it has been made aware of 1,600 flights on which people symptomatic and infected with COVID-19 flew between January and August 2020.

According to an agency spokesperson, the CDC identified nearly 11,000 potential exposures among flight passengers who sat within a 6-foot range of passengers who had contracted the illness.

Meanwhile, the number of people seeking U.S. unemployment aid rose slightly last week to 870,000, a historically high figure that shows that the viral pandemic is still squeezing restaurants, airlines, hotels and many other businesses six months after it first erupted.

The figure coincides with evidence that some newly laid-off Americans are facing delays in receiving unemployment benefits as state agencies intensify efforts to combat fraudulent applications and clear their pipelines of a backlog of jobless claims.