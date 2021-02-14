Florida adds 5,436 new coronavirus cases, 96 deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,436 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, along with 96 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is 1,827,373, with 28,779 Florida resident deaths. State health officials say 496 non-resident deaths have also been recorded since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials report that 2,355,792 have received at least one dose of the coronavirus.

Of that number, 1,273,651 have received the first dose of the vaccine, while 1,082,141 have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

MORE CORONAVIRUS-RELATED HEADLINES