Deputy shoots man accused of shoplifting from Orange County Walmart, officials say

A man is recovering after being shot by an Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy following an alleged shoplifting incident, according to officials.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office were called out to a Walmart in the 11000 block of East Colonial Drive after reports of a man attempting to steal from the store, according to a release.

Upon arrival, a deputy found a masked man with a shopping cart full of items in the area, according to officials. The man was tased after repeated commands, according to deputies. Deputies said at some point during the encounter, a deputy discharged his weapon after telling the man "don't reach."

Officials said two knives were recovered from the scene.

The suspect was later transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated once more information becomes known.