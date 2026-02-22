Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 9:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Sumter County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Osceola County, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County
Cold Weather Advisory
from TUE 2:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County, Southern Lake County, Osceola County, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Seminole County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Orange County, Osceola County, Northern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Seminole County, Southern Lake County, Inland Volusia County
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 1:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 4:00 AM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Cold Weather Advisory
from TUE 3:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 3:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 3:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 3:00 AM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST, Inland Volusia County, Orange County, Coastal Volusia County, Seminole County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Osceola County

Deputy shoots man accused of shoplifting from Orange County Walmart, officials say

Published  February 22, 2026 10:24pm EST
Accused shoplifter shot outside Orange County Walmart, deputies say

A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office shot a man following a suspected shoplifting incident, according to officials. 

The Brief

    • A deputy shot a man after an alleged shoplifting incident, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
    • The shooting happened in the 11000 block of East Colonial Drive.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla - A man is recovering after being shot by an Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy following an alleged shoplifting incident, according to officials.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office were called out to a Walmart in the 11000 block of East Colonial Drive after reports of a man attempting to steal from the store, according to a release.

Upon arrival, a deputy found a masked man with a shopping cart full of items in the area, according to officials. The man was tased after repeated commands, according to deputies. Deputies said at some point during the encounter, a deputy discharged his weapon after telling the man "don't reach."

Officials said two knives were recovered from the scene. 

The suspect was later transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated once more information becomes known.

