Florida reports 6,014 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 132 more resident deaths

State healthcare agencies on Wednesday released the latest coronavirus numbers in Florida, reporting an increase of 6,014 new cases from a Tuesday count.

The Florida Department of Health says there were an additional 132 Florida resident deaths.

Those figures bring the total number of cases reported in the state since the pandemic began to 1,924,114, with a total number of Florida resident deaths to 31,267. The state also reports total non-resident deaths at 562.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, 3,596 people were hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration website. Percentage of available hospital beds statewide.is 21%.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 115,085 and 1,107 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Central Florida counties at 37,045 and 447 deaths. Volusia County had the third-highest total at 34,791 cases and 666 deaths. Brevard County has seen a surge in new cases in recent weeks and is slowly approaching Volusia's numbers with 34,303 total cases and exceeds both Osceola and Volusia counties in deaths at 751.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. A total of 3,174,162 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Wednesday.

