Florida reports 5,464 new coronavirus cases on Friday; 63 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,464 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising the statewide infection total to 2,196,502.

To date, 34,759 Floridians have died from COVID-19, including an increase of 63 resident deaths from a Thursday count. A total of 684 non-Florida resident deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

On Friday, the state reported that 3,345 people were hospitalized with a "primary" diagnosis of COVID-19. The state does not report the number of people who have recovered from coronavirus.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of coronavirus cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 133,574 and 1,232 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Orlando metropolitan counties at 43,053 and 496 deaths. Volusia County had the third-highest total at 41,950 cases and 777 deaths. Brevard County closely mirrors Volusia with 40,013 cases but has recorded more deaths at 849. Seminole has reported 32,964 cases and 480 deaths.

In North Central Florida, Marion County reports 30,322 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 948 deaths. Neighboring Alachua County reports 24,384 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 267 deaths.

As of Thursday, 8,370,705 people had been vaccinated in Florida. Of that number, 5,554,268 are fully vaccinated, having completed either the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna option or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The state posts a daily vaccine distribution summary here (PDF).

Visit the Florida Department of Health website for more information on COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution.

