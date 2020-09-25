Florida reports 120 new coronavirus deaths, nearly 2,900 cases

article

Coronavirus cases in the state of Florida climbed by 2,847, bringing the statewide total to 695,887 infected. Florida resident deaths are up by 120. The death toll is now at 13,915.

The Florida Department of Health report includes deaths from previous days because it can take two weeks or more for fatalities to be registered.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Thursday that he’ll be lifting capacity restrictions on restaurants soon. He says he will also prevent any local government from closing restaurants.

“I don’t think that the closure of restaurants has been particularly effective,” DeSantis said Thursday in the Capitol. “They’re not going to be able to be closed by locals anymore, and they’ll be able to operate at the capacity that they’re comfortable with.”

Meanwhile, a new COVID-19 treatment developed in Ocala, Florida is seeing measurable results with a near-perfect success rate.

AdventHealth Ocala officials reported groundbreaking results from a new drug therapy they developed called ICAM.

“The ICAM protocol has the potential to trigger the reopening of the country,” said Dr. Carlette Norwood-Williams, Director of Pharmacy at AdventHealth Ocala. “We will know the next step after our out-patient study.”

She said ICAM works by reinforcing the immune system and protecting the lungs from inflammation.

“We had no need for mechanical ventilation and the patients all survived the discharge regardless of age and regardless of past medical history,” Norwood-Williams said.

