Florida Rep. Randy Fine held in contempt for obscene gesture during virtual hearing
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Brevard County judge found Florida State Rep. Randy Fine in contempt of court after he was accused of making an obscene gesture during a virtual hearing in August.
The incident that occurred during an August 19 virtual session involved Fine allegedly flashing his middle finger on camera. A witness testified that she captured screenshots of Fine’s gesture during the hearing.
Judge Scott Blaue cited Fine’s behavior and the T-shirt he wore during the hearing as violations of courtroom decorum. As a result, Fine was ordered to pay a $250 fine and complete an 8-hour anger management course through the Florida Safety Council.
Following the ruling, Fine called the proceedings improper and announced his plans to appeal. He also stated his intention to continue pursuing impeachment charges against Judge Blaue.
"I've filed impeachment charges against this judge, and new things will be added based on today," Fine said after the hearing.
