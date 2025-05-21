Orlando weather: Hot and steamy conditions with high heat index persist

The Brief Today's weather will be hot and steamy. There will be some thunderstorms moving across Florida, but we'll remain dry in Orlando. Isolated showers and storms are possible for tomorrow's Epic Universe opening.



We're gearing up for another hot and steamy day here in Central Florida.

Here's a look at what to expect for today's weather forecast and beyond.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

Today's weather will be hot and steamy with temperatures in the mid 90s and heat index values around 100 or 103 during the afternoon.

There will be some thunderstorms (some severe) in Tallahassee and east along Interstate 10 to Jacksonville. One or two downpours could move into Gainesville around dinnertime.

However, we'll remain dry in Orlando.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What's next:

Tomorrow's weather will feature generally overcast skies and muggy conditions with highs near 90°. This will leave us feeling hot, but technically not as hot as we've been.

The clouds present are thanks to a weak cold front, which will produce isolated showers and storms. One or two storms along and south of the front (favoring Osceola and Brevard Counties) could be severe, with damaging wind gusts and hail.

This could soak Epic Universe for their grand opening, after 3 p.m., but it won't last long if it does rain.

There will be great beach weather this holiday weekend, but a few storms are possible Sunday afternoon ahead of some moisture surging out of South Florida next week, resulting in a greater chance for storms.

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar and Live Weather Cameras

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below. You can also watch as heavy rain moves across Central Florida on our Live Weather Cameras' page here.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: