Florida ranks second-best state to live in in 2024, per study

Florida is earning top marks in a recent report, which has named it one of the best states in the nation to call home.

A recent WalletHub study compared the 50 states across key indicators of livability, including housing costs, income growth, and education rate—to name a few—and Florida was ranked second-best.

Here's why WalletHub ranked Florida as No. 2:

"Florida is the second-best state to live in, boasting one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, at just 2.9%, along with the sixth-most job opportunities per capita. It also has the seventh-lowest tax rates and the sixth-highest median household income growth, making it a great place to build and grow wealth.

In addition, the Sunshine State offers a multitude of ways to spend your leisure time, with an especially large number of restaurants, beaches, fitness centers, and theaters per capita.

To top things off, Florida is a pretty safe state. It has the ninth-most law enforcement employees per capita, which has contributed to the 13th-lowest violent crime rate and the 15th-lowest property crime rate."

The most desirable state to live in, according to the study, is Massachusetts. WalletHub ranked the Bay State No. 1 for its strong healthcare system and high-quality education. The state also boasts the third-lowest property crime rate in the country.

To view the full report, click here.