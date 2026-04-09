Florida prosecutors request Tiger Woods' medication prescription records following DUI crash arrest

The Brief Florida prosecutors have filed a notice to subpoena Tiger Woods' prescription dispensary records from the first four months of 2026. This decision comes after Woods admitted to taking a few medications before a March 2 rollover crash and denied a urine test. Woods reportedly left the country to seek treatment.



Florida prosecutors are seeking the prescription drug dispensary records for Tiger Woods following his DUI arrest in a crash last month.

A notice to issue a subpoena, filed in Martin County on April 7, requests that copies of any and all prescription medication for Woods – including type of pills, the number of pills in each prescription and dosage – be turned over to prosecutors. According to the notice, the subpoena will be issued by April 22.

What we know:

Professional golfer Eldrick "Tiger" Woods, 50, was charged with two counts following a March 27 rollover crash on Jupiter Island. The crash occurred around 2 p.m. Through an investigation, including a field sobriety test, Martin County deputies determined that Woods was operating a vehicle under the influence of a substance.

Read more: Woods' field sobriety test results

"The defendant's normal faculties were impaired," prosecutors assert. However, Woods denied taking any illegal substances.

He responded that he takes medication for high blood pressure, cholesterol, ibuprofen and Vicodin, an arrest report said. He told the deputy – Martin County released body camera footage shows – that he took those medications that morning.

An arrest report detailed that two suspected hydrocodone pills – a painkiller – were found in Woods' pockets during the arrest. When detectives talked with Tiger Woods after his SUV flipped onto its side after a crash in Florida, detectives noted that his eyes were "bloodshot and glassy," his pupils were dilated, and his movements appeared to be slow and lethargic, according to a report from the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Tiger Woods was arrested on DUI charges following a crash on March 27, 2026. (Source: Martin County Sheriff's office)

In an alcohol influence report, deputies noted that Woods exhibited the following:

Fair balance

Cooperative behavior

Bloodshot and dilated eyes

Fair short term memory

Following the assessment, Woods denied a urine test – which would determine the presence of chemical or controlled substances – Woods was informed that in declining the test, his driving privileges would be suspended for one year. Additionally, refusing to take the test means he's committing a second-degree misdemeanor, under Florida law.

Now, prosecutors are seeking further information regarding what specific prescriptions Woods was prescribed. Prosecutors are requesting Woods' prescriptions from Jan. 1 to March 27, 2026, including the warnings related to each prescription – including, but not limited to operating a motor vehicle while taking the prescriptions.

What's next:

In a March 31 X post, Tiger Woods said he is stepping away from golf to focus on treatment.

On April 1, a Martin County Judge granted Woods' motion to travel – allowing him to leave the country to enter into comprehensive inpatient treatment.