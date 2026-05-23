State Attorney announces new arrest in I 4 triple fatal crash

The State Attorney's Office in Volusia County announced a new arrest Saturday morning in connection with an October crash on I 4 that killed three people.



The arrest comes one day after the office announced Friday they were dropping charges against Lindsey Isaacs, who was arrested in April in connection with that crash.



According to a statement from a spokesperson for the State Attorney, 46-year-old Alisa Lee Motalvo was taken into custody Friday night.



She is charged with three counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and other charges including tampering with physical evidence.



The crash happened on October 4th of last year on eastbound I-4 near DeBary.



An FHP report says that a Dodge Durango changed lanes and struck another vehicle, which caused a chain reaction crash that included a motorcycle and another vehicle.



The motorcycle rider and two people in the 4th car died at the scene of the crash, while the Durango fled the scene, according to FHP.



Among the crash victims were Flagler County Deputy Administrator Jorge Salinas and his wife Nancy Salinas.



Montalvo appeared before a judge Saturday morning and is being held on $1.1 million bond.



