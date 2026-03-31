Tiger Woods: Hydrocodone pills found in golfer's pants pocket after Florida crash, officials say

The Brief Tiger Woods was arrested last week under suspicion of DUI with property damage in Jupiter Island, Florida, after he crashed into a vehicle and flipped his own SUV, the sheriff's office said. Detectives found two white pills in his pants pocket, which were identified as hydrocodone. Officials also noted that Woods' eyes appeared to be "bloodshot and glassy" and that his movements were slow and lethargic. Woods was jailed for about eight hours before he posted bond and was released.



When detectives talked with Tiger Woods after his SUV flipped onto its side after a crash in Florida, detectives noted that his eyes were "bloodshot and glassy," his pupils were dilated, and his movements appeared to be slow and lethargic, according to a report from the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Two pills believed to be hydrocodone were found in his pants pocket, the report said. He was talkative and alert, and "sweating profusely," despite being in a vehicle with the A/C on, the report said.

Detectives asked Woods if he took any medication(s).

"I take a few," he responded in the report, including medications for high blood pressure and cholesterol, and mentioned ibuprofen and Vicodin. He was asked whether he took any illegal drugs. He said no.

Officials noted that Woods had a limp and appeared to stumble to the right. Woods told detectives that he has had several surgeries.

Woods was asked to perform a series of field sobriety tests.

Tiger Woods crashes again in Florida

The backstory:

Woods was arrested last week under suspicion of DUI with property damage after colliding with a vehicle on a two-lane road in a residential neighborhood on Jupiter Island. He was also charged with refusing to take a lawful urine test (Woods refused that test).

He did take a breathalyzer test and blew "triple zeroes," the sheriff's office said.

Woods told detectives that he was looking down at his cell phone and changing the radio station "and did not notice the vehicle in front of his had slowed down," according to the arrest report.

He was jailed for about eight hours and then released on bond.

Tiger Woods PGA career

Tiger Woods joined the PGA Tour in 1996. Since then, he's recorded 82 tour wins, 12 international wins, and earned more than $120 million in official earnings.

His last championship win was the ZOZO Championship in Japan in 2019, according to his official PGA bio.