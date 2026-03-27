Tiger Woods arrested in Florida, suspected of DUI, after Jupiter Island crash: Officials

The Brief Tiger Woods has been arrested under suspicion of DUI in Florida after a rollover crash, Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said Friday. The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. on a residential road on Jupiter Island. Officials said the golfer was not suspected of being impaired by alcohol, but potentially due to medication or drugs. Tiger Woods did take a breathalyzer test and blew zeroes. He refused to take the urinalysis, the sheriff said. He was arrested and booked into the Martin County Jail.



Professional golfer Tiger Woods has been arrested in Florida under suspicion of DUI after a rollover crash on Jupiter Island, Florida.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said during a Friday afternoon press conference that Woods was not suspected of being impaired by alcohol, but could have been impaired by something else, whether it be medication or drugs.

He said Woods took a breathalyzer test and passed. However, he refused to take a urinalysis.

The crash happened Friday afternoon, shortly before 2 p.m. on Jupiter Island, near 281 Beach Road, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff said Woods' Land Rover was speeding and collided with another vehicle hauling a trailer, which resulted in Woods' vehicle overturning.

The sheriff said it appears that Woods crawled out of the vehicle window.

He was booked into jail on charges of DUI, property damage, and refusing to take the urine test, the sheriff said.

Tiger Woods arrested in Florida under suspicion of DUI

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek provided an update moments ago on the Florida crash involving Tiger Woods.

Here is what the sheriff said.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the sheriff's office was called to investigate a rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida.

Deputies said a truck hauling a trailer was being overtaken by the driver of a Land Rover. Beach Road is a small 2-lane road in a residential area.

At some point, the Land Rover rolled over onto its side. The driver crawled out of the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Tiger Woods. Deputies suspected there may be impairment involved, but not alcohol impairment.

Tiger Woods was arrested under suspicion of DUI by the Martin County Sheriff's Office. He cooperated with the breathalyzer test and blew triple zeros, the sheriff said.

Tiger Woods declined to take a urine test, which is a misdemeanor state violation.

The sheriff said Tiger Woods would remain in jail for at least 8 hours.

.Jupiter Island is located in southeastern Florida, along the coast and north of West Palm Beach. It's about 2 ½ hours from Orlando.

Tiger competed in TGL Championship earlier this week

FOX Sports reported that Woods competed in the TGL championship earlier this week in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. His girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, and her daughter, Kai, watched him in the stands.

It marked his return to competitive golf after rupturing his Archilles last year, according to FOX Sports. There was speculation about whether Woods would play in The Masters Tournament in April at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. However, President Donald Trump told FOX News' The Five on Thursday that Woods would attend the tournament, but would not play.

Tiger Woods history of crashes

Timeline:

Friday’s crash marks the fourth time Woods has been involved in a vehicle crash investigation.



The most notorious example dates back to 2009, when his SUV ran over a fire hydrant and hit a tree early on the morning after Thanksgiving. While Woods was cited for careless driving and fined $164, the crash was the start of revelations that he had been cheating on his wife with multiple women.



Woods also lost major corporate sponsorships in the backlash and went to a rehabilitation clinic. He did not return to golf for five months.



In 2017, Florida police found him asleep behind the wheel of a car parked awkwardly on the side of the road. He was arrested on a DUI charge and said later he had an unexpected reaction to prescription medicine for his back pain.



Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving and checked into a clinic to get help with prescription medication and a sleep disorder.



In February 2021, Woods was seriously injured in a crash in southern California. He was driving alone through coastal Los Angeles suburbs, going 84 to 87 mph on a curvy downhill road with a 45 mph speed limit, when his SUV struck a raised median, crossed into oncoming lanes and flipped several times. The crash caused "significant" injuries to his right leg that required surgery. He was sidelined from golf for 10 months.

Tiger Woods PGA career

Tiger Woods joined the PGA Tour in 1996. Since then, he's recorded 82 tour wins, 12 international wins, and earned more than $120 million in official earnings.

His last championship win was the ZOZO Championship in Japan in 2019, according to his official PGA bio.