The deadline to register to vote in Florida's Primary Election is next week.

Here's what you need to know:

When is Florida's Primary Election?

The Primary Election is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.

When is the deadline to register to vote in Florida's Primary Election?

The last day to register to vote is Monday, July 22, 2024. This is the last day that Florida voters can either register to vote or change their political party affiliation ahead of the Primary Election.

Rubio passed over for Trump VP pick with selection of Vance

What is a Primary Election?

A Primary Election is held to nominate party nominees for the General Election for national, state, county or district office, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

There are three types of primaries:

Open primary : Voters of any political affiliation can vote in any party's Primary Election

Closed primary : Voters can only vote in the Primary Election of the political party they're registered with

Semi-closed primary: Independent voters or voters without party affiliation can choose which party's Primary Election they want to vote in

Florida is a closed primary state. That means registered Republicans can only vote in a Republican primary, and registered Democrats can only vote in a Democratic primary.

MIAMI, FL - AUGUST 30: Voters fill out their ballots as they vote in the Florida primary on August 30, 2016 in Miami, Florida. There are Senate seats as well as congressional races that voters are weighing in on along with other issues including a Mi Expand

Other Primary Election 2024 dates to know

Here's a look at dates to know for the 2024 Florida Primary Election, according to the Florida Division of Elections:

Deadline to send vote-by-mail ballots to UOCAVA voters: July 6, 2024

Deadline to send vote-by-mail ballots to domestic voters: July 11-18, 2024

Deadline to register to vote or change party affiliation: July 22, 2024

Deadline to request that ballot be mailed: August 8, 2024

Early voting period (mandatory period): August 10-17, 2024

Election Day: August 20, 2024

Running mate announcement: Trump picks J.D. Vance

How to register to vote in Florida

Click here to register to vote.

Where can I vote?

Click here to see a list of voting precincts in each county.

Click here for information about voting early.

Central Florida residents sound-off about Trump rally shooting

More info?

Click here to find your county's Supervisor of Elections.