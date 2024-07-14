Central Florida residents sound-off about Trump rally shooting

FOX 35 wanted to hear what people thought about the apparent attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

"We were out at dinner last night, and we found out and actually shouted out 'Trump got shot!'," said Todd Stone, an Orlando Gun Show visitor.

"It's terrible, I mean it shouldn't happen," said Diane Wilson, a Winter Park visitor.

"Just shock, you know shock," said Mike DiDomenico, an Orlando Farmer's Market visitor, "obviously."

People sounded off across the Orlando area - at the gun show, downtown Winter Park, and the farmer's market - about the shooting that injured Trump and two other people, and left two, including the alleged shooter, dead.

"It's disappointing that people would resort to that instead of speaking out," said Jeremy Lasso, an Orlando Gun Show visitor.

"It just broke my heart that we can't have peaceful rallies and opinions and people would do something like that," said Angela Meyer, a Winter Park visitor.

"People shouldn't get shot at,’ said Hayden Sawyer, an Orlando Farmer's Market visitor, "it doesn't matter who it is."

Unfortunately, there seem to be no easy answers.

"That, I don't have an opinion on, right now," said Meyer.

"It's the point where we have to have somebody who can unify everybody," said Stone.

"I think we are one Americans. United States of America," said Moshe Shachaf, an Orlando Farmer's Market visitor.

"We gotta have gun control," said Matthew Harris, an Orlando Gun Show visitor, "that was insane, why would you shoot a man?"

People said that America’s political decisions needed to be solved with ballots, not bullets.

"We should all love one another" Wilson said, "and just vote for your candidate and go from there."