Florida Primary early voting total tops 1.9 million
Stream FOX 35 News
With the end of early voting this weekend, more than 1.9 million Floridians have cast ballots in Tuesday’s primary elections, according to data posted Monday morning on the state Division of Elections website.
The data showed 1,263,127 voters had cast ballots by mail, including 553,520 Democrats, 515,532 Republicans, 177,603 unaffiliated voters, and 16,472 third-party voters.
Also, 656,110 people cast ballots at early voting sites, including 392,386 Republicans, 211,503 Democrats, 47,251 unaffiliated voters, and 4,970 third-party voters.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Florida woman indicted in deadly ambush of 3 Lake County sheriff's deputies
- Orlando family mourns loss of beloved wife, mom, daughter, firefighter following cancer battle
- SpaceX is attempting its first private spacewalk in historic crewed mission
- Woman fatally stabbed by husband on probation for previous assault, family says
Early voting ended Saturday in much of the state, though some counties also opened sites on Sunday. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.