Florida Primary early voting total tops 1.9 million

Published  August 19, 2024 11:18pm EDT
Florida
With the end of early voting this weekend, more than 1.9 million Floridians have cast ballots in Tuesday’s primary elections, according to data posted Monday morning on the state Division of Elections website. 

The data showed 1,263,127 voters had cast ballots by mail, including 553,520 Democrats, 515,532 Republicans, 177,603 unaffiliated voters, and 16,472 third-party voters. 

Also, 656,110 people cast ballots at early voting sites, including 392,386 Republicans, 211,503 Democrats, 47,251 unaffiliated voters, and 4,970 third-party voters. 

Early voting ended Saturday in much of the state, though some counties also opened sites on Sunday. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.