Florida postal worker drank vodka on the job, drove wrong way into traffic: police

A Florida postal worker was arrested after she allegedly drank vodka on the job, drove the wrong way into traffic and threw red Solo cups out of the vehicle.

An arrest report from the Melbourne Police Department shows the woman told officers she was invited to a party on her mailing route and drank two shots of vodka.

The woman has since been released on a misdemeanor DUI charge.

Postal worker arrested after allegedly driving drunk

What we know:

Police said they responded on April 12 to a USPS mail carrier truck that was reported to have been driving in the opposite lane of travel driving south on South Harbor City Boulevard.

The driver who made the report said they continued to follow the truck while on the phone with officers and witnessed the mail carrier throwing red Solo cups out of the vehicle that smelled like alcohol.

The eyewitness caught the whole thing on dash camera video. She says the mail truck was driving on the wrong side of the road and even veered off the road at certain points. The eyewitness said the woman then stopped at a stop sign and kicked a red Solo cup out of the mail truck.

The eyewitness said her son was in the car at the time, and the postal worker almost hit them.

Katelyne Dye, a 33-year-old postal worker in Melbourne, was arrested on April 12. (Credit: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

Police said they responded and saw the mail truck swerve in and out of its lane of travel, endangering other cars and a group of children who were fundraising at a nearby intersection.

When officials confronted the driver, they said she appeared to be confused and disoriented, and she had a flushed face and glassy eyes with slurred speech.

The arrest report states the woman initially told officers she had not had a drink. However, she later told officers she had consumed two shots of vodka after being invited to a party along her mailing route.

Police later identified the driver as 33-year-old Katelyne Dye.

Dye was booked into the Brevard County Jail later that day.

