Florida pool contractor employee sucked shoulder deep into backyard trench: Deputies

A Florida pool contractor employee was rescued by firefighters after he fell shoulder-deep into a muddied water trench on Monday, deputies said.

Around 4:28 p.m. deputies responded to 2631 Midwest Avenue in St. Cloud where they spotted several firefighters attempting to rescue a man who was shoulder-deep in muddy water.

After several attempts, firefighters were able to rescue the man who is an employee of Grunit Pool Contractors, an incident report shows.

The man's manager told rescue crews that they were excavating to construct an inground pool when the victim was standing in the excavated hole before the ground caved in underneath him.

The man sank down, and the manager jumped into the trench and kept him from sinking.

The victim was taken to the hospital.