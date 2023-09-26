'They have no fear': Coyotes keep Longwood residents on edge

A neighborhood in Longwood is fighting back after getting invaded by packs of coyotes. People living there say two dogs have been attacked recently and cats have gone missing.

Samantha Taylor says she's seen more coyotes than ever before. One attacked her beagle, leaving a bite mark on its ear.

"It is unnerving to have a wolf-like creature staring at you like you’re about to be their next meal," Taylor said.

Neighbors say they couldn't get state or local officials to do anything about their problem, so they brought in a private wildlife trapper. He immediately started finding coyote dens, some only feet from homes.

"Everyone that I’ve seen here, and I’ve seen quite a bit, they have no fear," said wildlife trapper Josh Morera.

RELATED:

Morera thinks there are about a dozen coyotes in the area, and has already caught four in the past couple of weeks. The trapper says the animals have to be euthanized when caught.

People don't love the idea but say they have to do what's necessary.

"I’m an animal lover," Taylor said. "I have a dog. I love animals. I don’t want any harm to come of nature and wild animals, but unfortunately, it’s us or them."