Orlando police searching for suspect in unusual horse theft

Orlando Police Officers are asking for tips after an unusual horse theft in Orange County.

Orlando Police Department detectives are investigating a horse theft that took place on June 22 around 3:15 a.m. on 725 S. Kirkman Rd.

Based on security footage, an individual on a bike approached a horse trailer and grabbed the horse by its reigns, and led it away.

In the early morning hours on June 22 a horse was stolen from its trailer in Orlando. (Courtesy of the Orlando Police Department)

The horse is described as a black and white Paso Fino.

Police urge anyone with information on the suspect or information about the whereabouts of the horse to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.