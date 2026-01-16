Florida governor candidate proposes 'sin tax' on OnlyFans creators

The Brief A Florida gubernatorial candidate is proposing a 50% sin tax on OnlyFans creators. Republican James Fishback says the taxable money would go towards the state's education system. A Florida OnlyFans content creator says the move is a way for Fishback to impose his morals and religious beliefs on the state.



Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate James Fishback is proposing a hefty crackdown on OnlyFans creators in the state.

Fishback says if he wins, he wants to pass a 50% "sin tax" on Onlyfans creators. He claims the move is to deter creators from being on the platform and protect young women in Florida.

"Women used to aspire to be doctors, nurses, journalists, and now they feel the only way they can get by is by selling their bodies to men in distant lands and I'm running to stop that," FIshback said.

Fishback says the move would raise around $200 million a year. The republican candidate says he plans to put the money from those taxable funds towards the education system.

"If you are a man or woman selling your body on the internet, you can either have two options. The first of which, you can pay the state of Florida 50% so we can raise teacher pay, or you can quit doing that and do something morally rigorous," Fishback said.

Florida-based OnlyFans creator responds

Piper Fawn, a Florida-based Onlyfans content creator, sees the proposal as a way to police morality and for Fishback to impose religious beliefs onto the state.

"He’s saying you know it’s a sin, it’s wrong, that's true, that’s fair," Fawn told FOX 35. "But sin is a biblical term, it’s not a legal term. If he’s really trying to make the state a safer spot or making changes for the better, I feel like there are other things that can be worked on and putting our attention towards versus taxing creators."

Fox 35 Orlando reached out to OnlyFans for a comment on this matter, but have not heard back.

By the numbers:

According to an analysis from OnlyFans search engine OnlyGuider, the state of Florida spent $159.6 million in 2025, with the city of Orlando spending $466,430.

When asked if Fishback plans to propose a sin tax on consumers, he said he’s not opposed to the idea.

"I would be open to anything and everything," he said. "Let me be very clear, both the creators and the consumers of that content are in the wrong."