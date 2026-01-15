Ocala adventure park offers ziplines, horseback tours and kayaking

The Brief Ocala’s Canyon Zip Line offers ziplines, rope bridges, and rappelling in a 100-year-old limestone quarry. Courses cater to all skill levels, with prices from $65.99 to $119.99. Visitors can also enjoy horseback riding and kayaking, with adventures lasting about 90 minutes.



Visitors to Marion County can experience high-flying thrills at The Canyons Zip Line and Adventure Park.

It is set just north of Ocala in a 100-year-old limestone quarry, located at a significant elevation.

The park features multiple courses, including the Cliff Canyon with nine ziplines, two rope bridges and a rappel, catering to both beginners and experienced adventurers.

Prices range from $65.99 to $119.99, with alternative activities such as horseback riding and kayaking available for those who prefer a slower pace.

Adventures last about 90 minutes and traverse a 12-acre lake, with guides accompanying guests throughout the experience. Details and reservations are available at zipthecanyons.com.

The Canyons Zip Line and Adventure Park is located at 8045 NW Gainesville Road, Ocala, Florida 34475. For more information, visit their website or call, (352) 351-9477.

