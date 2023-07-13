Brother of Daytona Beach shooting victim reacts to 'senseless' crime: 'I'm a strong man, but I'm torn'

Anthony Lassiter is mourning the loss of his brother, who was killed in a triple shooting in Daytona Beach on Wednesday.

"It's senseless. It's stupid. Like, it's, it's a lot, so I'm torn to pieces, I am," Anthony told FOX 35 News exclusively. "I'm a strong man, but I'm torn."

Anthony's brother Patrick was the third victim in the shooting near the intersection of MLK and Park Drive around 6:30 a.m. He was found on the road on South MLK, just south of Park Drive, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

"When I say it burns bad, it burns bad," Anthony said. "Because, you know, I can understand if he was dealing with a gang, you know, stuff like that. But this is one of them cases where this shouldn't happen."

The arrest affidavit states the 36-year-old man was walking near a convenience store at the time of the shooting. Video surveillance showed him walking backward in the roadway with his hands up.

The suspect, Jerome Anderson, is seen running toward him and shooting him, according to the arrest affidavit. He fires again while Lassiter is on the ground.

"I'm hurt. I'm cut deep because, you know, you always see violence and you always see tragedies around you," Anthony said. "And you know, this is my first time with it being like, hitting home."

Patrick and the other two victims – 43-year-old Antoine Melvin and 65-year-old John Burch – were found in three separate places when officers arrived to the scene Wednesday.

Anderson reportedly called 911 himself, saying he shot someone. Others also called 911 reporting shots fired, according to an arrest affidavit.

Anderson, who had an active warrant for aggravated battery and tampering with a witness, was arrested on three counts of first-degree premeditated murder and possession of weapon-ammo by a convicted felon, police said.