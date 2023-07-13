1 dead after early-morning collision with construction equipment in Orange County: police

One person has died following a single-car collision with construction equipment on SR-417 Thursday morning, the Orlando Police Department confirmed to FOX 35 News.

The crash was discovered at 4:30 a.m., but it could have happened before that, officials said. There were no workers on the scene at the time of the crash.

The 417 has since reopened as of 6:30 a.m.

Earlier this morning, all northbound lanes were blocked and traffic was being diverted off the Exit 19 ramp at Lake Nona Boulevard.

