1 dead after early-morning collision with construction equipment in Orange County: police

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 6:34AM
LAKE NONA, Fla. - One person has died following a single-car collision with construction equipment on SR-417 Thursday morning, the Orlando Police Department confirmed to FOX 35 News. 

The crash was discovered at 4:30 a.m., but it could have happened before that, officials said. There were no workers on the scene at the time of the crash. 

The 417 has since reopened as of 6:30 a.m. 

Earlier this morning, all northbound lanes were blocked and traffic was being diverted off the Exit 19 ramp at Lake Nona Boulevard. 

