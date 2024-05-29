Florida police officer accused of sending multiple videos of naked teen girls inside his home to co-workers

A Bartow police officer was arrested in Polk County after he allegedly sent an inappropriate video showing four teen girls engaged in drugs to his coworkers, deputies said.

Markanthony Fernandez, 24, was charged on Tuesday with four felonies and six misdemeanors following events that took place the weekend of February 3.

According to deputies, Fernandez reordered several videos of two 18-year-old girls, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old, inside his home. One of the teens was wearing a Bartow Police Department jacket.

Several other videos also show the teens naked inside Fernandez's home with alcoholic drinks, THC vape pens, and THC gummies.

Fernandez is also accused of choking one of the teens and touching her, deputies said.

Photo shows Bartow Police Department Officer Markanthony Fernandez | Credit: Polk County Sheriffs Office

Since the investigation into the incident began in February, Fernandez has been on administrative leave and is pending termination with the Bartow Police Department.

"Markanthony Fernandez has embarrassed his community, police department, and law enforcement officers everywhere. In contrast, his fellow officers at Bartow Police Department did the right thing by reporting his conduct. Markanthony Fernandez must never wear a badge again," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

He is facing multiple charges, some of which include promotion of a juvenile in a sexual performance, use of a juvenile in a sexual performance, battery by strangulation, and illegal use of a 2-way communication device.