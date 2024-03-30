Florida police K-9 locates missing 3-year-old boy who wandered into woods

article

A toddler has been saved, and a K-9 has been hailed as a hero.

A typical Friday morning turned scary for a DeLand family after they reported a 3-year-old missing from their home.

The search started around 11:30 a.m. as K-9 Midnight and his handler, Corporal Clark, began searching for the missing boy.

K-9 Midnight got a whiff of the missing boy's blanket before the duo began searching the wooded area behind the home for the boy.

The boy's scent was quickly picked up by K-9 Midnight along a trail leading them to the missing toddler.

The boy was unharmed and returned safely to his family, the police department said.

K-9 Midnight is trained to search narcotics and missing people and has been with the DeLand Police Department since 2022.