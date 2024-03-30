Expand / Collapse search

Florida police K-9 locates missing 3-year-old boy who wandered into woods

By Kiah Armstrong
Published  March 30, 2024 12:54pm EDT
DeLand
FOX 35 Orlando
K-9 Midnight pictured with his handler, and the missing 3-year-old boy he helped locate | Credit: DeLand Police Department

DELAND, Fla. - A toddler has been saved, and a K-9 has been hailed as a hero. 

A typical Friday morning turned scary for a DeLand family after they reported a 3-year-old missing from their home. 

The search started around 11:30 a.m. as K-9 Midnight and his handler, Corporal Clark, began searching for the missing boy. 

K-9 Midnight got a whiff of the missing boy's blanket before the duo began searching the wooded area behind the home for the boy.  

The boy's scent was quickly picked up by K-9 Midnight along a trail leading them to the missing toddler. 

The boy was unharmed and returned safely to his family, the police department said. 

K-9 Midnight is trained to search narcotics and missing people and has been with the DeLand Police Department since 2022. 