Florida Pitbull puppy goes missing after woman snatches it, lets dogs loose: deputies

article

A Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a puppy and let other dogs on the property loose.

Jean Pillittieri, 58, of Bunnell is facing charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling, grand theft and resisting arrest without violence, deputies said.

Deputies responded to a call Saturday around 10 p.m. about a missing two-month-old blue nose Pitbull puppy that was reported stolen.

Pillittieri reportedly entered a front porch without permission and took the puppy, according to deputies who cited witness statements. She released the other dogs on the property before leaving. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said multiple witnesses reported Pillittieri entering the home and grabbing something, but Pillittieri tried reassuring them she was just "playing" with the dogs.

The woman then came back and yelled and banged on the homeowner's door. That's when Pillittieri raised her hands toward the homeowner, who hit Pillittieri in the face. Deputies said it was in self-defense.

Pillittieri was later found at a nearby pond where she reportedly refused to respond to questioning or receive medical attention for the swell on her eye.

Deputies searched Pillittieri's property but came up empty-handed.

RELATED STORIES :

Pillittieri was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, with a bond of $13,500.

Deputies urge anyone who has any information of the stolen puppy to call 386-313-4911 or CrimeStoppers of NE Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS.