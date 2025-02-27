3 arrested in Florida theft ring; more than $250,000 stolen from T-Mobile: deputies

The Brief Three men involved in an alleged organized theft ring have been arrested in Palm Beach County, Florida. Deputies say the men allegedly stole more than $250,000 from T-Mobile stores. The suspects — Giffton White, Sheldon Brownand and Christopher Palmer — have been charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering; grand theft over $100,000; organized scheme to defraud over $50,000; dealing in stolen property and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.



Deputies say three men involved in a theft ring have been arrested after they allegedly stole more than $250,000 from T-Mobile stores in Florida.

The suspects — Giffton White, Sheldon Brownand and Christopher Palmer — have been charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering, grand theft over $100,000, organized scheme to defraud over $50,000, dealing in stolen property and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

What led to the arrests?

The backstory:

The investigation began when T-Mobile and UPS representatives approached Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives on Oct. 31, 2024.

Officials said the theft ring focused on packages designated for T-Mobile retail locations where the company reported substantial losses beginning in July 2024. After an internal investigation, T-Mobile traced stolen goods to California.

By Oct. 8, 2024, deputies said the losses amounted to $504,052.75.

The involvement of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office led to the documentation of 16 specific thefts of T-Mobile packages from a UPS hub in Riviera Beach. Deputies said the investigation identified a fencing operation using a recording studio and cell phone repair shop — GoalMind Studios in Lantana — as a front for selling the stolen items.

On Feb. 25, four arrest warrants and a search warrant for GoalMind's location were obtained, which helped officials discover that the main target was attempting to flee the country.

Deputies were then able to arrest the suspects without incident.

The three men arrested as part of the organized crime ring are Giffton White, Sheldon Brownand and Christopher Palmer. (Credit: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

When deputies searched GoalMind Studios, they recovered stolen property, further implicating the business owner.

Officials said the business owner currently remains at large.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the total documented loss to T-Mobile as of Feb. 25 is $269,035.80.

