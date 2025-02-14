Orlando police searching for missing non-verbal man with autism: Can you help?

The Brief The Orlando Department is searching for 67-year-old Frank J. Suriano. Suriano is non-verbal and has autism, officials say. Reports show Suriano was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday at the Orlando International Airport.



Orlando police are searching for a 67-year-old missing man who is non-verbal and has autism.

Where is Frank J. Suriano?

What we know:

The Orlando Police Department said Frank J. Suriano was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday at the Orlando International Airport.

Officials said Suriano was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and a gray or tan ball cap.

Police say Frank J. Suriano was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday at the Orlando International Airport. (Credit: Orlando Police Department)

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information on Suriano's location to contact the Orlando Police Department at (407) 246-2401.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: