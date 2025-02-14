Orlando police searching for missing non-verbal man with autism: Can you help?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching for a 67-year-old missing man who is non-verbal and has autism.
Where is Frank J. Suriano?
What we know:
The Orlando Police Department said Frank J. Suriano was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday at the Orlando International Airport.
Officials said Suriano was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and a gray or tan ball cap.
Police say Frank J. Suriano was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday at the Orlando International Airport. (Credit: Orlando Police Department)
What you can do:
Police are asking anyone with information on Suriano's location to contact the Orlando Police Department at (407) 246-2401.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orlando Police Department.