Orange County deadly shooting update: Suspect arrested 10 months later, deputies say

The Brief



After 10 months, Orange County deputies said they have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting that took place last year in the area of 22nd Street and Rio Grande Avenue.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it has arrested Dey’Montae Seright for the alleged murder of Andre Pierre Alloway. Records show Seright is being charged with manslaughter with a firearm.

Officials said they have no additional information to release on Seright's arrest at this time.

Dey’Montae Seright has been arrested for the alleged murder of Andre Pierre Alloway. (Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

What led to the deadly shooting?

The backstory:

Deputies said they arrived at the scene of the crime in reference to reports of a shooting just before 9 p.m. on May 20, 2024.

They said they found a man in his 50s who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The victim was later identified as 53-year-old Alloway.

