Florida joins 23 states in adopting President Trump’s Education Freedom Tax Credit

The Brief Florida joins 23 U.S. states by opting into an Education Freedom Tax Credit under President Donald Trump's One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act. The tax credit allows taxpayers to receive up to a $1,7000 per year credit for K-12 eduction expenses. Scholarships under this tax credit support school choice, which supports allowing families to choose from public, private, charter or homeschooling education options to best fit their child's needs.



Twenty-four states – including Florida – have opted into the Education Freedom Tax Credit – allowing taxpayers to receive up to $1,700 in scholarships to attend qualifying K-12 public, private or charter schools.

What we know:

On Jan. 28, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Florida is opting to join the Education Freedom Tax Credit.

Florida joins 23 other states – including Georgia, Missouri and Ohio – who have opted into the tax credit.

"This program will help families afford key education services—like tutoring and scholarships—so they can tailor their child’s educational journey and access opportunities that meet their needs," a U.S. Department of Education news release said. "Every student learns differently, and this investment ensures more families—regardless of income—have real options to pursue education opportunities that help their children thrive."

What is the Education Freedom Tax Credit?

The Education Freedom Tax Credit allows taxpayers to receive up to a $1,7000 per year credit for K-12 eduction expenses.

"Using the Education Freedom Tax Credit, taxpayers can receive a credit of up to $1,700 for contributions made to SGOs that would otherwise have been owed to the government in Federal income taxes," a fact sheet said.

SGOs are nonprofits that accept qualified contributions from individuals and use the funds to provide scholarships for education-related services at private or public schools, including tuition, fees, academic tutoring, and classroom supplies.

How to get an Education Freedom Tax Credit?

Anyone who makes a qualified contribution to a Scholarship Funding Organization during the taxable year can receive the tax credit.

Only residents in opted-in states can receive the credit. Here's a list of states that have opted in as of Jan. 27.

For more information regarding how to receive and use the tax credit, view this list of fast facts.

Florida residents can start using the tax credit next year, January 2027.

The program is designed to expand educational options without using public spending, Florida Commissioner of Education, Anastasios Kamoutsas, said.

"By opting into this program, Florida will now enable more low-income families to pursue private schools, homeschooling options and other educational opportunities that best meet their child's needs." Kamoutsas said. "The more that we're able to fund these families, the more it seems like a likely opportunity for their child to benefit from school choice."

Scholarships can be used for any qualified education expense of an eligible student attending a K-12 public, private or charter school.

The Education Freedom Tax Credit is part of President Donald Trump's One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act.

What is school choice?

In honor of National School Choice Week – Jan. 25 to Jan. 31 – the National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) and the National School Choice Resource Center (NSCRC), both 501(c)(3) nonprofits raised awareness about school options for children.

The state of Florida enacted universal school choice in 2023, allowing families to choose from public, private, charter or homeschooling education options to best fit their child's needs.

Florida was ranked first in freedom choice, DeSantis announced on Jan. 28, according to a ranking by the Heritage Foundation.

Florida also earned top spots in Education Choice, Civic Education, Academic Transparency and Teacher Freedom, a press release from DeSantis' office said.